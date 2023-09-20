Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) & Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skanska AB (publ) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skanska AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50 Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than Skanska AB (publ).

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 1.87 Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 20.13

Skanska AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Infrastructure Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Skanska AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.7%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Skanska AB (publ) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions beats Skanska AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in commercial properties, including offices, logistics and other commercial warehouses, multifamily rental properties, and life-science. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

