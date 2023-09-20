Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.39 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $5.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

