Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $30,930.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,475,631 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,973 shares of company stock worth $194,598. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PaySign by 23.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PaySign by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

