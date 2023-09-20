Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.47 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Prom has a market cap of $72.47 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00014665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.04420337 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,573,130.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

