Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,014,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,044,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

