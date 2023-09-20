Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,014,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,044,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RKLB
Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.