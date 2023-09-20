Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.83. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 310,048 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,280. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

The company has a market cap of $802.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

