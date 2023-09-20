Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $16.00. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 229,404 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 474,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,985. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

