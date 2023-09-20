Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $27.90. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 8,422,991 shares.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 663,566 shares of company stock worth $18,069,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.