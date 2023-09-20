Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 875,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

