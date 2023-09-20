First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FEP stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,022. The firm has a market cap of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.8555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is presently -159.09%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

