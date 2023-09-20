VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
