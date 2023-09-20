VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

