Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 19,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.5 %

KSS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 251,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

