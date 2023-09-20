International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $108,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

