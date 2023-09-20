GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GH Research by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GH Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter.

GH Research Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,615. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

About GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

