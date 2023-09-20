CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Shares of CX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

