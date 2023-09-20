Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,999. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.