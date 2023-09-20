DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,122. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

