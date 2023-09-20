Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.54. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $254.49 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

