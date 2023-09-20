Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 7.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 955,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

