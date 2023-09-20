The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 6,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.31. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,300 shares of company stock worth $44,820,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

