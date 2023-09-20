Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Increases By 7.6%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATXG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 6,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.16. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Addentax Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

