Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.