Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.17% of World Acceptance worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $824.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.34.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

