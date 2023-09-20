Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 194,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

