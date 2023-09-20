Shah Capital Management Has $435,000 Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Shah Capital Management cut its position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,879 shares during the quarter. LifeMD makes up approximately 0.1% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LifeMD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 91,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,464.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

LFMD stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. As a group, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

