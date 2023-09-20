Presidio Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

