Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 16.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

