Presidio Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 197.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,710,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

