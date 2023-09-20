Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,123 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.02 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

