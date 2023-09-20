Industry Ventures L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 35,810 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. GitLab comprises 2.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,482 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.