Prosperity Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,775 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,234 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

