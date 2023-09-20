Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

