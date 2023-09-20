Industry Ventures L.L.C. Invests $21.02 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,664,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,019,000. NU comprises approximately 29.7% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

