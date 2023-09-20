Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. 21,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Workiva by 131.5% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.