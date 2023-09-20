Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

SPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

