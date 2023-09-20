Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
SPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
