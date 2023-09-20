Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWN opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

