Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

