Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.