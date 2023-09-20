Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after buying an additional 236,344 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after purchasing an additional 953,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,813,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 270,848 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

