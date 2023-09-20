Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $16,575,000,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amarin by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amarin by 17.8% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 331,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Amarin by 147.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 218,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

