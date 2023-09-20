iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
