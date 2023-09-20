First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $103.01. 1,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
