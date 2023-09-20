First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $103.01. 1,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

