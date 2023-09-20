Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,666,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 4,320,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,818,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,452,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 891,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 633,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

