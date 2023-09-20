Kava Price Reaches $0.62 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Kava has a total market cap of $485.84 million and $11.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 780,270,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,363,957 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

