Frax Self Reported Market Cap Tops $670.37 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $670.37 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

