Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. RPO LLC raised its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Up 4.7 %

AOGO stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

