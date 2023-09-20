FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $50.96. 92,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 75,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 351.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

