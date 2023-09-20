Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 9,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 27,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

