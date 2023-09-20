iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.15

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 120664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

