iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 931519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

